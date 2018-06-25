Donald Trump Says ‘Red Wave’ Brewing, Not Blue Wave

President Trump tweeted on Friday about a “Red Wave” coming in November’s mid-term elections:

Republicans should stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November. Dems are just playing games, have no intention of doing anything to solves this decades old problem. We can pass great legislation after the Red Wave! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2018

For months, Democrats have been loudly proclaiming that a “Blue Wave” is coming in November that will return control of the House of Representatives to the Democrats. Should that happen, many expect a re-installed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to immediately begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Republicans and conservatives maintain there are absolutely no legal grounds for such action, but that it instead is purely political.

The “Blue Wave” frenzy hit a peak in December when the Real Clear Politics Average of Polls showed that Democrats had a 13 point advantage in the Generic Congressional Ballot question. That advantage, however, has dipped to just 6 points as of June 25, barely enough to cover the inherent five point advantage Republicans have in any national polls on races in the House of Representatives due to the built-in gerrymandering advantage Republican controlled state legislatures ensured when they drew Congressional District boundaries after the 2010 census.

At the beginning of this month, former Speaker of the House New Gingrich, a Republican, told Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo “I would predict today we’re closer to a red wave than a blue wave in terms of the fall campaign.”

In a subsequent opinion article for Fox News, Gingrich pointed to four “building blocks”facts that support his argument, noting that “Three of these building blocks are Republican-favoring political developments in what would normally be considered safe, blue states.”

New Jersey’s U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez is a Democrat who has been deeply weakened by charges of corruption. The California primary put Republican John Cox in the general election for governor running against Democratic Lt. Gov. (and former mayor of San Francisco) Gavin Newsom. Minnesota Democrats went crazy last Saturday, and their state convention was taken over by the hard left (yes, there are Minnesota activists to the left of the already liberal state’s Democratic Party). The result was that the repudiated Attorney General decided to run for governor in the primary. That created a vacuum that ultra-left-wing Rep. Keith Ellison decided he would try to fill. The fourth building block that strengthens the case for a red wave in November is the growing and undeniable strength of the economy

In the past few weeks, a fifth building block of a potential “Red Wave” has emerged: The insufferable and uncivil conduct of virtue signalling leftists against Trump-supporting women has caused a backlash against Democrats from average every day Americans who believe in fairness.

The attack on Republican women in the Trump administration, and other Republican women who support the Trump administration, by intolerant left wing activists has been well documented:

The unhinged attacks by Democrats and left wing activists on President Trump and those who support his agenda have done nothing to enhance Democratic prospects for November. Indeed, as even the New York Times admitted last week, they appear to have strengthened rather than hurt President Trump, both in his overall approval numbers and in his support among Republicans.

The National Journal’s Josh Kraushaar tweeted about this on Sunday:

Warning sign for House Ds: Trump job approval rating pretty good (48-49%) in one of the most AFFLUENT R seats in the country (Lance) and one of the most-HISPANIC R seats in the country (Curbelo) — during the peak of the family separation crisis.https://t.co/lGEFi8245B — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 24, 2018

As for the all-important races in the House of Representatives, they have not moved the needle at all.

The Cook Political Report continues to show there are only 99 competitive races in the House, and there has been no perceptible shift in their overall ratings.

President Trump’s tweet on Friday, combined with his rally last week in Minnesota’s “Toss-Up” Eighth Congressional District currently held by a Democrat, indicates that he plans to engage in a political campaign over the next four months until election day on November 6 with the same high energy non-stop relentless that helped him win the 2016 Presidential election.