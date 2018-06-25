Donald Trump Trashes ‘Dirty’ Red Hen Restaurant After Owner Refuses to Serve Sarah Sanders

This Saturday, June 23, 2018 photo shows the Red Hen Restaurant in downtown Lexington, Va. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday in a tweet that she was booted from the Virginia restaurant because she works for President Donald Trump. Sanders said she was told by the owner …
AP/Daniel Lin

President Donald Trump trashed a restaurant in rural Virginia after the establishment’s owner refused to serve Sarah Sanders and her friends on Friday.

“The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Trump wrote on Twitter about the restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

Trump said it looked like the restaurant was “dirty.”

“I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!” he wrote.

Restaurant owner Stephanie Wilkinson personally traveled to her establishment on Friday to ask Sanders to leave after she and her husband and a group of friends arrive.

“This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals,” Wilkinson said to the Washington Post afterwards.

Sanders addressed the controversy on Twitter on Saturday.

Virginia lawmaker Ben Cline apologized to Sanders on Saturday on behalf of rural Virginia, denouncing Wilkinson as a “liberal New York transplant” and a cousin of leftist actress Meryl Streep.

 

