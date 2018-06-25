Donald Trump Trashes ‘Dirty’ Red Hen Restaurant After Owner Refuses to Serve Sarah Sanders

President Donald Trump trashed a restaurant in rural Virginia after the establishment’s owner refused to serve Sarah Sanders and her friends on Friday.

“The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders,” Trump wrote on Twitter about the restaurant in Lexington, Virginia.

Trump said it looked like the restaurant was “dirty.”

“I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!” he wrote.

Restaurant owner Stephanie Wilkinson personally traveled to her establishment on Friday to ask Sanders to leave after she and her husband and a group of friends arrive.

“This feels like the moment in our democracy when people have to make uncomfortable actions and decisions to uphold their morals,” Wilkinson said to the Washington Post afterwards.

Sanders addressed the controversy on Twitter on Saturday.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

Virginia lawmaker Ben Cline apologized to Sanders on Saturday on behalf of rural Virginia, denouncing Wilkinson as a “liberal New York transplant” and a cousin of leftist actress Meryl Streep.

Fox and Friends featured the Red Hen in the news this morninghttps://t.co/OZPgZMgZ5W pic.twitter.com/tUNmIFrb2K — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) June 25, 2018