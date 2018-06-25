Donald Trump Trashes Late Night Comics Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon

President Donald Trump ridiculed late night comics Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and Jimmy Fallon on Monday for their complete hypocrisy after he won the election.

“I mean, honestly, are these people funny?” Donald Trump asked supporters during a political rally in South Carolina.

“NO!” the crowd yelled.

“Did you see Jimmy Fallon?” Trump said, referring to Fallon’s apology for “humanizing” him during the election.

The crowd booed.

“He apologized for humanizing me, the poor guy, because now he’s going to lose all of us,” Trump said.

Trump said that Fallon called to thank him after the show and commented on the “monster” ratings they got.

“He’s a nice guy. He’s lost. He’s like a lost soul,” Trump said.

He also referred to CBS host Stephen Colbert, describing him as a “lowlife” with “no talent.”

Trump said that Jimmy Kimmel used to wait outside his studio to welcome him and open the door for him when he arrived.

“I’d do his show … and he’s standing there opening up the door,” Trump said. “I wasn’t president. I was a guy. A guy with potential.”

During the presidential campaign, Trump was invited as a guest on all the late night comedy shows but was shunned after he defeated Hillary Clinton.

Trump insisted that he enjoyed comedy and did not mind political jokes as long as they were funny.

“I can laugh at myself,” he said. “Frankly, if I couldn’t, I’d be in big trouble, but there’s no talent. They’re not like talented people. Johnny Carson was talented.”