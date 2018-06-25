Donald Trump Wants ‘Simple’ Immigration Plan: Illegals ‘Have to Go Out’

President Donald Trump proposed his ideal immigration system on Monday to handle the issue of illegal border crossings and children getting detained at the border.

“We want a system where when people come in illegally, they have to go out,” Trump told reporters. “A nice simple system that works.”

The president commented on the issue after meeting with the King and Queen of Jordan at the White House on Monday.

He praised the security system in Mexico, holding illegals for a few hours before sending them away, rather than the complicated system in the United States that requires a judicial ruling and detains illegals for years.

Trump ridiculed a plan to add 5,000 judges to the border to help process more backlogs.

“We want strong borders and we want no crime,” Trump said about Republican efforts. “The Democrats want open borders and they don’t care about crime.”

The president demanded that Congress do something about changing the laws to deal with the problem at the border, saying that it was one his highest priorities.

“The laws are obsolete, the laws are horrible, having to do with the border, both in terms of security and in terms of taking care of people,” he said.

“We want children staying together,” Trump said, adding that he wanted to sign the executive order signed last week. He derided a “fake news” New York Times report that said he did not want to sign the order.

Trump pointed out that the problem existed long before he was president, citing increasing levels of detained children trying to come into the country illegally during past administrations.