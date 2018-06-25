Jordan’s King Abdullah Praises Donald Trump’s ‘Humility and Grace’

Jordan’s King Abdullah II Bin Al-Hussein shared an unusually flattering assessment of President Donald Trump on Monday, praising the president’s “humility” and “grace” during a visit to the White House.

“If the rest of the world just took a little bit of your humility and your grace, we’d be in a lot better position,” Abdullah said.

Trump thanked Abdullah for the compliment, pointing out to the press that he used the word “humility” to describe him.

“I’m happy with that word,” Trump grinned. “It’s probably the nicest compliment I’ve been given in a long time.”

Trump and First Lady Melania Trump welcomed King Abdullah and Queen Rania Al Abdullah to the White House on Monday and met with reporters in the Oval Office.

Trump praised the king of Jordan for his humanitarian efforts on behalf of Syrian refugees.