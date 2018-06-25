Kyle Kashuv Hosts Second Amendment Lessons for Fellow Parkland Students

Turning Point USA is holding a High School Leadership Summit in D.C. and is offering travel and lodging scholarships to any student from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, the site of the heinous February 14 attack.

The summit will be held July 24-26, 2018.

Marjory Stoneman shooting survivor Kyle Kashuv is chairing the summit and hopes the scholarships will allow students to come hear messages far different than the gun control mantras being pushed by celebrities, establishment media, and gun control activists like David Hogg.

Kashuv told Breitbart News, “As the chair of the High School Leadership Summit, I can tell you that our lineup is going to be incredible. We have speakers — not all announced yet — from all walks of life and parts of government. This will give everyone the opportunity to engage with people from the First Family (Donald Trump Jr. has been announced), to members of the Cabinet, to current and former Senators, to White House officials, and more.”

He said the months since the Marjory Stoneman attack have taught him how much there is to learn about the Second Amendment. He stressed that he is not exempt from the need to learn:

If I had to say one main thing this journey has taught me, it is that I know very, very little about anything, let alone the Second Amendment. While I’ve spent 70+ hours reading books, articles, and watching videos on gun rights and the Second Amendment, after speaking with and getting to know people such as Ben Shapiro, Tyler Grant, AWR Hawkins, Charlie Kirk, Dr Lott, Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL), Dana Loesch, NRA-ILA executive director Chris W Cox, Senator Orrin Hatch (R-UT), and others, I realized that I know VERY little and that it is, in fact, the aforementioned political veterans that are best suited to discuss effective policy. I wanted to give my Parkland peers and, frankly, all high school students, the opportunity to see and hear the wealth of knowledge I am blessed to be exposed to every day.

He concluded, “Unlike David Hogg, Cameron Kasky, and many of my other peers, I don’t think I am an expert or worthy of even saying I understand the issue fully. The more I’ve learned, the more I have realized there’s so much more to be learned. This event will give everyone an opportunity to engage in every imaginable topic of politics and conservatism with experts in various topics.”

