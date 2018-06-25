Man Allegedly Flies Around World for Teenage Girl, Brings Pepper Spray, Gets Shot in Neck

A man allegedly flew from New Zealand to meet a 14-year-old girl in Goochland County, Virginia, brought pepper spray to her home and was shot by her mother.

WTVR reports that Goochland County Sheriff Jim Agnew indicated the 25-year-old man, Troy Skinner, was not welcome at the home and had not been asked to visit. Agnew said, “He was not invited here, he was not expected here, he had been told in the past that the daughter no longer wished to communicate with him.”

Skinner and the 14-year-old allegedly chatted online using the gaming app Discord, but the 14-year-old allegedly tried to end all communication.

On Friday, Skinner allegedly showed up at the 14-year-old’s family home in Hollis Hills and used a brick to try to make entry into the house. The girl’s mother, who was home at the time, grabbed a gun and shot Skinner in the neck.

Damage cause to home by man when he threw brick through glass door @CBS6 pic.twitter.com/zwfqFuUvWY — Melissa J. Hipolit (@MelissaCBS6) June 25, 2018

Skinner was allegedly “carrying a knife, duct tape, and pepper spray” at the time he was shot. Sheriff Skinner said, “This was not random, not spontaneous, this was something very planned.”

