New York prosecutors investigating longtime Trump attorney Michael Cohen have called off a scheduled sit-down with adult actress and CNN star Stormy Daniels, according to her lawyer.

The office of the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York notified Michael Avenatti over the weekend that the meeting would longer take place on Monday over concerns that it would attract intense media coverage. Prosecutors reportedly ignored requests to relocate the meeting, Avenatti said late Sunday evening.

Cohen, whose hotel and offices were raided by the FBI in April, paid Daniels, née Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 as part of a non-disclosure agreement about her alleged sexual encounter with Donald Trump in 2006.

“So I was just informed by the US Attys office that they are canceling the mtg tmrw scheduled with me and my client (for weeks) because the press found out about the mtg and they can’t handle a few cameras outside their offices,” Avenatti posted on Twitter.

“If they consider this a big deal, how will they…ever bring any serious criminal charges against Cohen et al., let alone handle a trial, in such a high profile matter? We have bent over backwards to accommodate them.”

The attorney then hinted foul play may have led to the meeting’s cancelation. “This is unheard of. We remain willing to cooperate but something isn’t right,” Avenatti fumed.

With a sharp decline of cable news appearances in the past few weeks, Avenatti is seemingly perusing other avenues to remain in the spotlight. The lawyer traveled to the border last week to represent 50 mothers reportedly separated from their children after illegally entering the United States. During a Tuesday stop at a facility in McAllen, Texas, Avenatti described the Trump administration’s immigration policy a “shit show,” while lamenting the visit was “by far the worst day of my legal career.”