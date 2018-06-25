Pat Buchanan: ‘America Has Capacity to Halt Invasion,’ Elites ‘Cannot Stop’ Citizens Wanting ‘Borders Protected’

Political columnist Pat Buchanan says the United States “has a capacity to halt the invasion” occurring at the U.S.-Mexico border that the political elites “cannot stop” so long as citizens demand action.

During an interview with talk radio host Laura Ingraham, Buchanan compared the current crisis at the southern border to the migrant crisis across Europe, calling immigration “the great issue of our time.”

Buchanan said:

This is the great issue of our time. And the real question is whether Europe has the will and capacity, and America has a capacity to halt the invasion of the country until they change the character, political, social, racial, ethnic character of the country entirely. [Emphasis added] I mean, you see in Poland, people saying ‘Let Poland be Poland. We want to be a Polish nation.’ The Hungarians want to be a Hungarian nation. Israel wants to be a Jewish nation. I mean, you cannot stop these sentiments of people who want to live together with their own and they want their borders protected. And regimes incapable of protecting them are first going to be thrown out of office and secondly, then the great crisis is going to come for the West whether they can really stop this massive invasion from the South. [Emphasis added]

For weeks, the establishment media, Democrats, and the GOP establishment have falsely claimed that President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the border — where all border crossers are criminally prosecuted — has spurred, for the first time ever, a result in which border crossing families are separated.

In 2014, Breitbart Texas broke the story of how child border crossers were being crammed into detention centers and facilities by the Obama administration, revealing a number of exclusive Breitbart News photos that went unmentioned by the establishment media.

From an April 2007 court file: "Before 2001… families who were detained had to be housed separately, splitting up parents and children…" https://t.co/kXbf2dAshY — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 22, 2018

Likewise, Breitbart News has exposed how child border crossers were detained without their illegal alien guardians under the Obama administration. The total number of border crossing children who were separated from the adults they arrived with at the border by the Obama administration is unknown, as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) did not track those records at the time.

The American public is, by a majority, on Trump’s side when it comes to stopping illegal immigration at the border and reducing legal immigration levels, where more than 1.5 million immigrants are admitted every year to the U.S.

In a most recent CBS News/YouGov poll, the majority of Americans and swing voters living in battleground districts say they support Trump’s plan to build a wall on the southern border, as Breitbart News reported.