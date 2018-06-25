CBS/YouGov Poll: Black Americans Vastly Prefer Deporting Illegal Alien Families over ‘Catch and Release’

A plurality of black Americans say illegal alien families arriving at the United States-Mexico border should be deported together back to their home country.

In a CBS News/YouGov poll, black Americans vastly favor President Donald Trump’s plan to deport entire illegal alien families over the Democrats’ preferred “Catch and Release” policy where adult illegal aliens arriving with minor children are released into the interior of the U.S.

Nearly 40 percent of black Americans say illegal alien families ought to be deported together back to their home country, while only 20 percent said the families should be released into the country while they await their immigration and asylum hearings.

Likewise, a majority of white Americans say illegal aliens should be deported together, while only 20 percent support the Democrats’ “Catch and Release” policy of releasing illegal alien families into the U.S.

Ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, House and Senate Democrats have made the unpopular “Catch and Release” policy their official position on illegal immigration.

After Trump signed an executive order that keeps illegal aliens families detained together while they await their immigration and asylum hearings, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi called all detention of illegal alien families a “form of child abuse,” as Breitbart News reported.

In the Senate, every Democrat has signed onto Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) immigration legislation that would ban all border and immigration enforcement, leading to all border crossers and illegal aliens getting to freely enter the U.S. through the border and resettle across the country.

