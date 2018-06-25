Poll: Majority of Americans, Swing Voters in Battleground Districts, Support Trump’s Border Wall

A majority of Americans and swing voters in battleground districts across the United States say they support President Trump’s most central campaign promise of building a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border to end illegal immigration.

In the latest CBS News/YouGov poll, a majority of 55 percent of swing voters said they believe the border wall is a “good idea that can probably be completed” or a “good idea that should be tried, even if it can’t be completed,” as Trump wants.

Likewise, about 51 percent of all likely voters in those battleground districts said the same, supporting the construction of a border wall on the southern border.

Among Republican voters in the battleground districts, the border wall is extremely popular, garnering nearly 90 percent approval.

Despite overwhelming support for the border wall from Republican voters and a majority of support from Americans and swing voters, the Republican-controlled Congress has failed to fund any portion of Trump’s wall.

Months ago, the Republican Congress sent Trump an omnibus spending bill that did not only not fund a border wall, but barred the populist president from building a wall on the southern border from the proven-effective prototype walls, as Breitbart News reported.

Likely midterm voters have repeatedly told pollsters that they see immigration as one of the defining issues of the country and are vastly supportive of reducing legal immigration levels. Most recently, a majority of swing voters say immigration to the U.S. has made life “worse” in America.

"Nearly 60 percent of white likely voters who see changes in their neighborhood from mass immigration said that immigration made their community 'worse.'"https://t.co/wbmRzKRoH7 — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 11, 2018