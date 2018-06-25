Poll: More Americans Believe Country ‘Better Off’ if GOP Controls Congress

More Americans believe the country would be “better off” if Republicans retain control of Congress after the 2018 midterm elections than if Democrats take over, according to a CNBC poll released on Monday.

The All-America Economic Survey found that 34 percent of Americans believe America will be in better shape if Republicans controlled Congress compared to 32 percent for Democrats.

The poll also found that a majority of Americans approve of President Donald Trump’s handling of the economy and another 54 percent said the “economy is good or excellent,” which is “the highest recorded by CNBC in the 10 years of the survey.”

CNBC’s poll has a margin of error of +/- 3.5 percentage points and “was conducted June 16 thru 19 while the controversy over the separation of children from their parents dominated the news.”

Last week, an optimistic President Donald Trump predicted a “red wave” in November and urged Republicans to “stop wasting their time on Immigration until after we elect more Senators and Congressmen/women in November.”