Report: NOAA Set to Abandon Climate Change Mission

According to the New York Times:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, which is part of the Department of Commerce, operates a constellation of earth-observing satellites. Because of its work on climate science data collection and analysis, it has become one of the most important American agencies for making sense of the warming planet. But that focus may shift, according to a slide presentation at a Department of Commerce meeting by Tim Gallaudet, the acting head of the agency. In the presentation, which included descriptions of the past and present missions for the agency, the past mission listed three items, starting with “to understand and predict changes in climate, weather, oceans and coasts.” In contrast, for the present mission, the word “climate” was gone, and the first line was replaced with “to observe, understand and predict atmospheric and ocean conditions.” The presentation also included a new emphasis: “To protect lives and property, empower the economy, and support homeland and national security.”

If this is indeed NOAA’s new emphasis, it would certainly accord with the skeptical views of President Trump on the “man-made global warming” issue.

For decades, like NASA, NOAA has been a leading player in promoting climate alarmism.

As recently as the beginning of this year it was caught red-handed trying adjust the Big Freeze of the winter of 2017/2018 in the U.S. out of existence.

But that was just the tip of the iceberg. One of NOAA’s jobs is to maintain the United States Historical Climatology Network (USHCN), one of the world’s major earth surface temperature datasets. It has frequently been caught adjusting this data in order to make early 20th century temperatures colder and recent temperatures hotter so as to give a more dramatic impression of “global warming.”

If NOAA goes back to its day job – as the name suggests – monitoring atmospheric and oceanic conditions, then it will be a healthy sign that the U.S. economy, the taxpayer, honest science and President Trump are #winning.