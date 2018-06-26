Ann Coulter to Trump: Authorize the U.S. Military to Build Border Wall

New York Times best-selling author and populist conservative columnist Ann Coulter says President Trump must authorize the United States military to begin building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

In an interview with Breitbart News Tonight, Coulter told Breitbart News Senior Editors-at-Large Joel Pollak and Rebecca Mansour that Trump “does not need Congress” to begin building a wall on the southern border and should focus on bringing U.S. troops home so they can begin construction on the wall.

Coulter said:

He does not need Congress. Get that, memorize it, tattoo it on your arm. The president of the United States has, as his number one job, protecting America, defending the borders. This BS about ‘Oh I want to get it done if only Congress would let me.’ No, what was so great about the Trump campaign … is 90 percent of what he was promising us … every single thing he promised is 100 percent within the purview of the president’s power. He can build a wall, he never needed Congress, knock it off with the excuses. [Emphasis added] That’s what our military used to do. We used to not be engaging in adventurism halfway around the globe, which apparently everyone is on the same page that a president can just like randomly bomb wedding parties without checking with Congress, 10,000 miles away from us. But no, no if it comes to protecting American citizens – can’t do that … that’s what our military used to do, they built walls and forts and barriers on our border. [Emphasis added]

Listen to Coulter’s full interview here:

Coulter made the remarks to Breitbart News Tonight after the southern border has been inundated with asylum claims and surging illegal immigration levels, primarily from unaccompanied alien minors arriving alone. Coulter said the current crisis at the border could have been avoided if Trump had at least started construction on the border wall.

