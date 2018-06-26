Chicago Bar Bans Customers with MAGA Hats and Face Tattoos

A Chicago area bar posted a message on June 23 banning customers with face tattoos and those wearing hats with President Donald Trump’s famed “Make America Great Again” (MAGA) slogan.

In an effort to create a more “classy environment,” Replay Lincoln Park, a bar on the city’s near north side, has banned the tattoos and the hats in a message that says, “No face tattoos, no specific hats, please see below. Let’s keep it classy Chicago.”

The announcement on the bar’s Facebook page is accompanied by a photo of a red MAGA hat.

After the thread began filling with the president’s supporters, the bar management tried to make fun of the post by replying in the comments that maybe face tattoos were okay, but MAGA hats still were not.

In the second reply to a comment, the bar said, “Ok [Maga hat wearers] can come in, but they’ll have to pay to play the games. Free speech but for a price.”

The bar owner also admitted he was not sure how to handle the inundation of comments his Facebook page was getting on his recent posts.

“We’ve been getting a lot more interactions here on Facebook since we decided to disallow MAGA hats and we’re not sure how to deal with it. Hey Red Hen, how are y’all handling it? (And are you interested in any cross-promotion opportunities?),” the bar said, adding the hashtag #resist:

With the continued anti-Trump posts, it is clear the bar’s owners are not backing down in the face of criticism and still maintain a stance against anyone who would vote for Donald Trump.

