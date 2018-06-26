President Donald Trump reacted to the ruling of the Supreme Court affirming the constitutionality of his order to restrict travel from eight foreign countries.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling is a tremendous victory for the American People and the Constitution,” Trump said in a statement released by the White House on Tuesday. “The Supreme Court has upheld the clear authority of the President to defend the national security of the United States.”

The president also commented on the ruling to reporters as members of Congress met with the president at the White House.

“The ruling shows that all of the attacks from the media and the Democrat politicians are wrong, and they turned out to be very wrong,” he said.

Trump said the ban was crucial to fighting violent extremism and boasted victory over the establishment media that criticized his call for “extreme vetting” of travelers to the United States.

“This ruling is also a moment of profound vindication following months of hysterical commentary from the media and Democratic politicians who refuse to do what it takes to secure our border and our country,” Trump said.

Trump recommitted his promise to defend the United States and vowed to fight for a secure immigration system.

“Our country will always be safe, secure, and protected on my watch,” he concluded.