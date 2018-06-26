After Supreme Court Victory, Donald Trump Demands More Wall Funding from Congress

President Donald Trump wasted no time pressing forward on his campaign promise to protect the country’s borders after the Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of his travel restriction order from eight foreign countries.

The president met with members of Congress on Tuesday, urging them to boost fund his promised wall on the Southern border.

“We’re discussing today the funding of the wall which we very much need,” Trump said to reporters at the White House. “We started the wall, we’re spending a lot of energy and a lot of time … we’re going to ask for an increase in wall spending so we can finish it quicker.”

Trump said that the wall was crucial to keep “people we don’t want to have” out of the country.

The president spoke with Senate establishment figures like Lisa Murkowski, Lamar Alexander, Richard Shelby, Lindsey Graham, and Susan Collins.

He criticized the current immigration laws as a “hodgepodge” and urged Congress to act quickly to simplify the laws.

“It’s so simple. It’s called, ‘I’m sorry you can’t come in,'” he said, repeating that Republicans believed in “strong borders and no crime.”