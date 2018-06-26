‘Fire the Swamp’ Banner to Fly over D.C. Beltway

Americans for Limited Government (ALG) will fly a “Fire the Swamp” banner over the Washington, DC, Beltway area Wednesday morning to raise awareness for legislation that would streamline the process for firing corrupt federal bureaucrats.

The banner and its corresponding website, FireTheSwamp.com, encourage members of Congress to support The Merit Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) which would give all federal agencies the same power the Veterans Administration currently has to expeditiously fire bad employees.

“Flying a FireTheSwamp.com banner around the Washington, D.C. beltway is visually raising the flag that limited government principles and individual rights will not be taken away by an out-of-control bureaucracy,” ALG President Rick Manning said in a statement.

“We call on Congress to enact further steps, including legislation by U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk bill that will expedite the firing process, The Merit Act, in alignment with the already enacted firing procedures at the VA,” he added.

“The past few weeks have shown how many in the federal civil service have abused their authority in pursuit of political ends,” Manning said. “Unfortunately this is the norm due to the pervasive influence of public employee unions and their non-stop push to grow government. President Trump promised to drain the swamp, but he can’t do it unless he and his administration can fire the swamp.”

ALG released the following map of the banner’s flight plan scheduled from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Eastern.

According to the ALG website, GetLiberty.org, the banner will be flown by Airads, starting at “7 a.m. heading along 66E from Front Royal on the south side of the highway, arriving in Fairfax, Va. at 7:50 a.m. heading along 236E arriving on south side, arriving in Annandale at 8 a.m. and then heading down 95S on the west side, arriving in Montclair at 8:20 a.m., heading northwest along 234, arriving in Manassas at 8:35 a.m., heading east along Braddock Road, arriving at 495 again at 8:55 a.m., heading southwest toward Independent Hill arriving at 9:05 a.m., turning northwest again, arriving at Manassas again at 9:15 a.m., and then heading back to 66W at 9:20 a.m., and heading westward on the north side of 66, arriving at Front Royal at 10 a.m.”

More on the Merit Act legislation and ALG’s efforts can be found at FireTheSwamp.com.