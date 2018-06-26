Polling Mixed on Florida Senate — CBS News-YouGov: Scott +5, NBC News-Marist: Nelson +4

Two recently released polls on the Florida U.S. Senate race between incumbent Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Gov. Rick Scott (R-FL) are showing mixed signals in this highly competitive Sunshine State contest.

A CBS News-YouGov poll taken last week and released Sunday morning showed Scott with a five-point lead over Nelson among likely voters.

“Most Florida voters like the job Scott is doing as governor, he has a 61 percent approval rating among registered voters,” Anthony Salvanto, Jennifer De Pinto, Kabir Khanna and Fred Backus wrote in a CBS News story about the poll. “In addition to strong support from his own party, most independents approve of the job he’s doing (as do about a third of Democrats). Scott currently leads Nelson among independents. The two are effectively tied among Hispanics.”

An NBC News-Marist poll also taken last and released on Tuesday shows a different result when responses are tabulated from “registered voters.” According to that poll, Nelson has a four-point edge, which is within the margin of error.

The polling going back to the beginning of May has consistently shown Scott with an edge. According to the Real Clear Politics average of polls for the race, Scott has a two-point overall advantage.

