Supreme Court Strikes Down California Abortion Law Targeting Crisis Pregnancy Centers

WASHINGTON, DC – The Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled 5-4 in favor of pro-life crisis pregnancy centers in California, holding, in an opinion written by Justice Clarence Thomas, that a California law forcing them to post information on where to obtain abortions violates the First Amendment.

Thomas’s opinion rejected the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit’s holding that these types of notices, required in the context of state licensing, were a separate category of “professional speech” that did not receive the full measure of the First Amendment’s free speech protections. The ruling also prohibits California from forcing crisis pregnancy centers that are not licensed medical facilities to read clients a script that they are not licensed.

The law in question, California’s Reproductive Freedom, Accountability, Comprehensive Care, and Transparency Act (FACT Act) was passed in 2011 and the record indicates it was written specifically to burden pro-life center that the California legislature was displeased existed.

The case is National Institute of Family and Life Advocates v. Becerra, No. 16–1140.