Trump-Backed Gov. Henry McMaster Wins South Carolina Runoff Election

Trump-endorsed Gov. Henry McMaster won the Republican nomination for governor in South Carolina primary election Tuesday evening.

The Associated Press says McMaster is beating businessman John Warren 52-48 percent, with 85 percent of the precincts tallied.

President Donald Trump spoke at a rally for McMaster in West Columbia, South Carolina on Monday night and urged supporters to vote for the incumbent. “If a horrible thing happened and we weren’t lucky enough to have Henry win … they will say Donald Trump suffered a major, major defeat in the great state of South Carolina,” the President told the crowd.

“So please, get your asses out tomorrow and vote,” he urged.

Trump has previously endorsed McMaster, who as lieutenant governor was the nation’s first statewide elected official to back Trump in early 2016. McMaster became governor when Trump selected Nikki Haley as his U.N. ambassador. In October, Trump visited the state for a fundraiser for McMaster, who has widely circulated footage from the event in his campaign ads.

Voters in seven states are voting in primary or runoff elections Tuesday. They’re facing decisions on everything from whether to return a convicted felon to Congress to whether marijuana laws should be loosened.

Primary elections are unfolding in Colorado, Maryland, New York, Oklahoma, and Utah.

In New York, Rep. Daniel Donovan hopes to avoid becoming the third House Republican to lose a primary this year. His rival is former Rep. Michael Grimm, who went to federal prison for tax evasion.

Soon after the results were in, President Trump congratulated the candidate.

“Congratulations to Governor Henry McMaster on your BIG election win! South Carolina loves you. We are all proud of you and Peggy!” President Trump tweeted.

