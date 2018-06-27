Abolishing ICE Would Have Freed 1.6M Illegal Aliens into American Communities in Last 5 Years

Abolishing the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency — as Democrats have sought to do — would have set free more than 1.6 million illegal aliens in the United States over the last five years.

For months, Democrats running for Congress, along with House and Senate Democrats, have touted their plan for open borders by abolishing the ICE agency, tasked with arresting and deporting illegal aliens from the U.S.

This week, multiple House Democrats said they supported a platform that abolishes ICE, ending all interior enforcement of immigration, as Breitbart News reported.

Additionally, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez delivered an upset to establishment Democratic power player Rep. Joe Crowley (D-NY) during this week’s primary elections, running on a platform that promises to abolish ICE.

In the Senate, Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) has led the effort on legislation that would end all border and immigration enforcement across the U.S., as Breitbart News reported.

If Democrats had their way and ICE been abolished five years ago, back in 2013, there would have been at least 1.64 million illegal aliens — many of which are convicted criminals — released into U.S. neighborhoods and communities rather than being deported.

In Fiscal Year 2014, there would have been more than half a million illegal aliens released into American towns, suburbs, and cities, with close to 580,000 illegal aliens getting off the hook from being deported.

Contrary to the Democrats’ call to abolish ICE and immigration enforcement, President Trump has asked the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to hire an additional 1,000 ICE agents to help the agency deport some of the roughly 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living across the U.S.