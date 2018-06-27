Abortion Advocates Panic over Justice Kennedy’s Resignation

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 27: An anti-abortion advocate rallies outside of the Supreme Court during the March for Life, January 27, 2017 in Washington, DC. This year marks the 44th anniversary of the landmark Roe v. Wade Supreme Court case, which established a woman's constitutional right to an abortion. (Photo …
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Supporters of abortion rights are in panic mode over the news of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s resignation.

This week, the abortion lobby and its friends got a taste for what could be in store for them when the high court handed them a loss in the case of NIFLA v. Becerra. The 5-4 decision was in favor of pro-life pregnancy care centers and their right to free speech. The ruling invalidated a California law requiring crisis pregnancy centers to post information on how to obtain a state-funded abortion.

NARAL Pro-Choice America tweeted its response to that ruling:

Now, abortion advocates are fearing another conservative Supreme Court justice could put a damper on their decades-long enjoyment of abortion on demand as a result of Roe v. Wade, a case in which the Supreme Court created a right to abortion when the Constitution never provided such a right.

Planned Parenthood and NARAL both reacted on Twitter to the news of Kennedy’s retirement:

Similarly, the National Women’s Law Center reacted:

Some of the abortion industry’s friends in the media, including Jeffrey Toobin, senior legal analyst for CNN, and journalist Molly Knight, tweeted their responses:

Meanwhile, pro-life organizations are anticipating President Donald Trump’s appointment of another justice who will fulfill the same criteria as Justice Neil Gorsuch – one who can be expected to rule on the side of life.

Penny Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America, summed up the significance of this particular moment in time:

“This is the moment conservative women have been waiting for — the chance to return justice and constitutional limits to the nation’s highest court,” she said in a statement. “This is the reason why they voted overwhelmingly for Donald J. Trump over Hillary Clinton.”

“This is why 81% of Evangelical women voted for President Trump,” Nance added. “He was clear from the beginning on the credentials and judicial philosophy he would require of any of his appointees to both the high and lower courts. He has delivered on that promise like no other president in history.”

Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, said in a statement:

With Neil Gorsuch, President Trump kept his promise to American voters who revealed in 2016 exit polls that U.S. Supreme Court appointments are a top priority when they enter the ballot box. We look forward to another nominee who, like Justice Gorsuch, is brilliant, impeccably qualified, and independent. The list of potential nominees includes men and women who are similarly qualified, exhibit the qualities necessary to sit on the Supreme Court and, most importantly, who interpret the Constitution as it was originally written. Although the nominee will no doubt face attacks from extremists, mainstream America would welcome another great Justice.

“Justice Kennedy’s retirement from the Supreme Court marks a pivotal moment for the fight to ensure every unborn child is welcomed and protected under the law,” said Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) president Marjorie Dannenfelser. “The most important commitment that President Trump has made to the pro-life movement has been his promise to nominate only pro-life judges to the Supreme Court, a commitment he honored by swiftly nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch.”

“President Trump now has another crucial opportunity to restore respect for life and the Constitution,” Dannenfelser added. “We trust him to follow through on his promise.”

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, made the following statement:

Justice Kennedy leaves a legacy of disappointing decisions when it comes to the first right necessary for all people – the Right to Life. Without protections for Life, all other issues become irrelevant. In cases like Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he did not address the most critical issues and allowed for a swamp of mismatched abortion laws that permit the abortion industry to continue to operate in ways that harm women as well as preborn children.

“We expect that President Trump will live up to his promises and appoint a justice in the tradition of Justice Antonin Scalia who respects the law as written and who understands that Life is the foundation for all other rights,” Hawkins added.

