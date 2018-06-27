Abortion Advocates Panic over Justice Kennedy’s Resignation

Supporters of abortion rights are in panic mode over the news of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s resignation.

This week, the abortion lobby and its friends got a taste for what could be in store for them when the high court handed them a loss in the case of NIFLA v. Becerra. The 5-4 decision was in favor of pro-life pregnancy care centers and their right to free speech. The ruling invalidated a California law requiring crisis pregnancy centers to post information on how to obtain a state-funded abortion.

BREAKING: SCOTUS just ruled that unlicensed fake women’s health centers are free to dress up as doctors & deliberately lie to women about their #reprohealth. We know that women deserve the truth—& we won’t stop fighting. #EndTheLies #ExposeFakeClinics #NIFLAvBecerra pic.twitter.com/nvrZclVVch — NARAL (@NARAL) June 26, 2018

Now, abortion advocates are fearing another conservative Supreme Court justice could put a damper on their decades-long enjoyment of abortion on demand as a result of Roe v. Wade, a case in which the Supreme Court created a right to abortion when the Constitution never provided such a right.

This is very unsettling → If Kennedy retires under Trump, his "replacement will be much likelier to join a decision overturning Roe v. Wade and giving states the ability to ban abortions as early as the first trimester." #CourtsMatter https://t.co/G3iCmiVqy9 — Planned Parenthood Action (@PPact) June 26, 2018

Justice Kennedy has officially announced his resignation. Trump and his anti-choice allies have already stolen one #SCOTUS seat, and we've seen the devastating effects on our rights already. Now, he'll get the chance to steal another. https://t.co/1p8ggBQrr9 — NARAL (@NARAL) June 27, 2018

Trump promised he would ONLY put anti-abortion judges on the bench who will overturn Roe v. Wade. He did exactly that with Justice Neil Gorsuch, and we absolutely can’t. let. that. happen. again. #SaveSCOTUS #JusticeKennedy pic.twitter.com/VDlYY9JEne — NWLC (@nwlc) June 27, 2018

We need all of you with us. We must do whatever it takes to keep an ideological and religious conservative OFF. THIS. BENCH. #SaveSCOTUS — NWLC (@nwlc) June 27, 2018

Anthony Kennedy is retiring. Abortion will be illegal in twenty states in 18 months. #SCOTUS — Jeffrey Toobin (@JeffreyToobin) June 27, 2018

How very cool of Justice Kennedy to pour kerosene on the current dumpster fire that is America. The Roe v Wade riots should provide fine entertainment for him in his retirement. — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) June 27, 2018

Meanwhile, pro-life organizations are anticipating President Donald Trump’s appointment of another justice who will fulfill the same criteria as Justice Neil Gorsuch – one who can be expected to rule on the side of life.

Penny Nance, CEO and president of Concerned Women for America, summed up the significance of this particular moment in time:

“This is the moment conservative women have been waiting for — the chance to return justice and constitutional limits to the nation’s highest court,” she said in a statement. “This is the reason why they voted overwhelmingly for Donald J. Trump over Hillary Clinton.”

“This is why 81% of Evangelical women voted for President Trump,” Nance added. “He was clear from the beginning on the credentials and judicial philosophy he would require of any of his appointees to both the high and lower courts. He has delivered on that promise like no other president in history.”

Jeanne Mancini, president of the March for Life, said in a statement:

With Neil Gorsuch, President Trump kept his promise to American voters who revealed in 2016 exit polls that U.S. Supreme Court appointments are a top priority when they enter the ballot box. We look forward to another nominee who, like Justice Gorsuch, is brilliant, impeccably qualified, and independent. The list of potential nominees includes men and women who are similarly qualified, exhibit the qualities necessary to sit on the Supreme Court and, most importantly, who interpret the Constitution as it was originally written. Although the nominee will no doubt face attacks from extremists, mainstream America would welcome another great Justice.

“Justice Kennedy’s retirement from the Supreme Court marks a pivotal moment for the fight to ensure every unborn child is welcomed and protected under the law,” said Susan B. Anthony List (SBA List) president Marjorie Dannenfelser. “The most important commitment that President Trump has made to the pro-life movement has been his promise to nominate only pro-life judges to the Supreme Court, a commitment he honored by swiftly nominating Judge Neil Gorsuch.”

“President Trump now has another crucial opportunity to restore respect for life and the Constitution,” Dannenfelser added. “We trust him to follow through on his promise.”

Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, made the following statement:

Justice Kennedy leaves a legacy of disappointing decisions when it comes to the first right necessary for all people – the Right to Life. Without protections for Life, all other issues become irrelevant. In cases like Planned Parenthood v. Casey, he did not address the most critical issues and allowed for a swamp of mismatched abortion laws that permit the abortion industry to continue to operate in ways that harm women as well as preborn children.

“We expect that President Trump will live up to his promises and appoint a justice in the tradition of Justice Antonin Scalia who respects the law as written and who understands that Life is the foundation for all other rights,” Hawkins added.