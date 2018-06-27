CBS/YouGov Poll: Democrats Lose Ground in Midterms from Outrage over Trump’s Border Enforcement

The Democratic Party has lost ground with likely voters in battleground districts across the United States after weeks of party members and leaders pushing an agenda of ending all immigration and border enforcement.

For the past couple of weeks, House and Senate Democrats have reacted to President Trump’s “zero tolerance” policy at the U.S.-Mexico border, where all border crossers are being criminally prosecuted, with outrage.

In one instance, Democrats falsely blamed Trump for an Obama era photo of child border crossers sleeping in detainment facilities, as Breitbart News noted. In another case, Democrats were protesting the wrong Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facility in Texas.

Breitbart News’s Neil Munro noted that House and Senate Democrats launched a “shame campaign” against Border Patrol agents and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

While the Democrats’ outrage over Trump’s increased border enforcement has been met with positivity from their left-wing progressive base, likely voters in battleground districts are increasingly turned off by the hysterics.

In the latest CBS/YouGov poll, Democrats were down three percentage points on a general ballot with Republicans in the midterms when compared to the same poll conducted weeks before the party officially adopted open borders as their platform for the midterm elections.

When asked “Who would you like to see win control of Congress in 2018?” 40 percent of the voters in the battleground districts said Democrats, down from the 43 percent who said they would vote for a Democrat over a Republican weeks before.

The Democratic establishment has not shied away from the party’s evergrowing, open support for open borders and zero immigration enforcement.

In legislation led by Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), the Democrats are demanding that all immigration and border enforcement be ended across the U.S., allowing the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens living in the country and all future illegal aliens to be free to travel back and forth across the hemisphere without enforcement or protections for Americans.

Every Democrat in the Senate signed onto Feinstein’s open borders legislation.