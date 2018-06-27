Donald Trump: ‘There’s Never Been a Better Time to Be Young and American’ 

President Donald Trump spoke to young people in Washington, DC, on Wednesday, urging them forward in their lives and careers.

“There’s never been a better time to be young and American,” Donald Trump said.

The president addressed a group of Millennial and Generation Z leaders at the White House auditorium, an event organized by Turning Point USA’s Charlie Kirk.

Trump pointed to the “booming” economy under his administration and low unemployment for young people, urging them to seize the moment in their lives.

“We’re citizens of the freest strongest and greatest nation on earth,” he said. ”Greatest nation ever to exist, and we’re getting stronger every day.”

He said he was encouraged by young people and their willingness to be politically incorrect.

“You aren’t afraid to speak the truth, and the truth as you know it, and to stand up for what you know is right even if it means being politically incorrect on occasion,” Trump said.

He added, “I’ve been politically incorrect a lot and here we are, so it’s ok I guess,” as the audience laughed.

Trump called for free speech on campus, creating an environment where Republicans and conservatives could speak freely.

“[H]ear it all out and you make your choice, but you have to have free speech,” he said.

Trump praised young people for their ability to make the country greater than ever before.

“You bring fresh eyes to old problems because as young people you’re not burdened about the failed thinking of the past,” he said.

Trump commented that he used to give speeches about personal success before he was president and shared some of his advice for life.

“You got to love what you’re doing and if you don’t, then just do something else,” Trump said. “You’ll never be successful.”

He also encouraged young people to love their country, speak their minds, listen, and ask questions.

“Never, ever quit,” he said. “I see people quitting, and if they would have held out a little bit longer, they would have made it.”