Donald Trump Offers All-Caps Endorsement of Paul Ryan Amnesty Bill

President Donald Trump threw his full endorsement behind Speaker Paul Ryan’s amnesty bill on Wednesday.

“HOUSE REPUBLICANS SHOULD PASS THE STRONG BUT FAIR IMMIGRATION BILL, KNOWN AS GOODLATTE II,” Trump wrote in all-caps on Twitter.

The president has struggled politically with the Republican leadership compromise bill, wondering on Twitter why the Republicans are even wasting their time when Democrats in the Senate plan to block it anyway.

But the president described it as a “win” on Wednesday as the House scheduled a vote for the afternoon.

“EVEN THOUGH THE DEMS WON’T LET IT PASS IN THE SENATE,” Trump continued. “PASSAGE WILL SHOW THAT WE WANT STRONG BORDERS & SECURITY WHILE THE DEMS WANT OPEN BORDERS = CRIME. WIN!”

After the stronger, more conservative bill sponsored by Rep. Bob Goodlatte failed to pass the House last week, Republicans have been quietly negotiating a path forward.

The bill offers amnesty for over 1.8 million children of illegal immigrants in exchange for modest border security and wall funding.