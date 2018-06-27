Donald Trump: ‘Super Elite’ Better than Elite ‘Stone Cold Losers’

President Donald Trump continued his theme of describing his supporters as the “super elite,” reminding them Wednesday that they were much better than the so-called elites.

“We got more money, we got more brains, we got better houses, apartments, we got nicer boats, we’re smarter than they are … we’re the elite!” he said.

The president spoke to voters during a rally in Fargo, North Dakota on Wednesday evening, after he spoke about his supporters as the “super elites” in a rally in South Carolina on Monday.

“The elite, let’s face it, they’ve been stone cold losers,” he said. “Let’s call ourselves, from now on, the Super elite.”

Trump said that his supporters worked harder and were smarter than the “elites” in the country.

“You are the people who farm the prairie, tamed the badlands and squeezed oil out of rock,” Trump said, speaking directly to the North Dakota citizens who lived under “big beautiful skies.”

Trump spoke at the Scheels Arena in Fargo as about 6,000 supporters gathered for the event. He urged supporters to vote for Republican Senate challenger Kevin Cramer to replace Sen. Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND).