‘F*************CK’: Left Reacts to News of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s Retirement

Anthony Kennedy (Joe Raedle / Getty)
Joe Raedle / Getty

Democrats were dismayed Wednesday to learn the news of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s imminent retirement. His departure will allow President Donald Trump to choose a new associate justice, likely replacing a swing vote with a conservative.

Tommy Vietor, former spokesperson for President Barack Obama’s National Security Council, and co-host of the influential left-wing podcast Pod Save America, spoke for many in his party:

Splinter News, a site owned by Univision, expressed similar sentiment.

Others were somewhat more articulate, but no less upset.

Some took the opportunity to trash Kennedy — or to praise him:

And others held out hope that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, would remain in her seat to keep the Court’s liberal minority at four members, with hope of adding to their number under a future Democratic administration:

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. He is also the co-author of How Trump Won: The Inside Story of a Revolution, which is available from Regnery. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

.