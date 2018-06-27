Police Allege Woman Forced Man to Have Sex by Holding Machete to His Face

Police in Montana arrested a woman Friday and charged her with forcing her ex-boyfriend to have sex with her while she threatened him with a machete.

On June 22, the Great Falls, Montana, police arrested Samantha Ray Mears and charged her with aggravated burglary and assault with a weapon, both felonies, as well as several misdemeanors, the Great Falls Tribune reported.

Police say that the 19-year-old Mears entered her ex-boyfriend’s home when he was not there then hid behind a door until he came home. She then emerged from behind him armed with the machete, allegedly put the long knife to his neck, and demanded he have sex with her.

The victim told police that Mears hacked at his wall, bit his arm, urinated on his bed, and continued to demand sexual relations. Ultimately, when the victim’s sister arrived at the home, the two escaped leaving Mears inside the bedroom.

A police report says that officers felt Mears was suffering some sort of mental breakdown and allegedly told them that her ex-boyfriend kidnapped her but then gave her the machete to protect herself.

Mears was also arrested in April after a previous argument with the same man where police said she grabbed his hair, punched his face, and tried to strangle him. During court proceedings, the ex-boyfriend said he feared defending himself because “he thought he would get into legal trouble if he did.”

The pair had been in a relationship for seven years until last April when she attacked him.

According to the National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1 in 7 men (13.8%) aged 18 and older in the United States have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.

