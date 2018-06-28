DACA Illegal Alien Accused of Smuggling Illegal Aliens Across U.S.

A woman in the United States thanks to President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program has been accused of smuggling illegal aliens across the state of New Mexico.

Irania Martinez-Martinez, a DACA illegal alien who obtained her DACA status in April 2017, allegedly trafficked three illegal aliens through Texas and into Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to court documents obtained by KFOX14.

The illegal aliens allegedly promised to give the DACA illegal alien $200 for gas. While on their way to Albuquerque, Martinez was stopped by Border Patrol agents at a checkpoint. That is when the agent inquired about the woman’s citizenship, where she allegedly falsely claimed that she was a U.S. citizen.

The four were told to travel to another checkpoint, where the DACA illegal alien was found to have been lying about her U.S. citizenship and the three men were discovered to be illegal aliens, according to police.

The DACA illegal alien allegedly told investigators that this was the second time she had tried to smuggle illegal aliens across the U.S. She has been charged with smuggling and will have her DACA status revoked as a result of the charge.

Since DACA’s inception, more than 2,100 illegal alien recipients have been kicked off the program after having been found to be convicted or charged as criminals or gang members.