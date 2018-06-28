Gowdy Blasts Rosenstein on Mueller Probe: ‘Finish It the Hell Up’

South Carolina Representative Trey Gowdy had a lot to say to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray about the Mueller investigation.

“So this is where we are,” Gowdy said:

We’re two years into this investigation, we’re a year and a half into the presidency. We’re over a year into special counsel. You have a counter-intelligence investigation that’s become public. You have a criminal investigation that’s become political. You have more bias than I have ever seen manifest in a law enforcement officer in the 20 years I used to do it for a living. And four other DOJ employees who had manifest animus towards the person they were supposed to be neutrally and detachably investigating. Democrats are using this investigation as a presumption of guilt, which I find astonishing and in the long-run, for the health of this republic, I would encourage them to go back to the presumption of innocence that we use to hold sacred. There’s a presumption of guilt, there’s a desire by Democrat senators to fundraise off your investigation. More than 60 Democrats have already voted to proceed with impeachment before Bob Mueller has found a single, solitary, damn thing. More than 60 have voted to move forward with impeachment, and he hasn’t presented his first finding!

“Russia attacked this country. They should be the target. But Russia isn’t being hurt by this investigation right now, we are,” he said. “This country is being hurt by it. We are being divided.”

“We’ve seen the bias. We’ve seen the bias. We need to see the evidence,” Gowdy continued. “If you have evidence of wrongdoing by any member of the Trump campaign, present it to the damn grand jury. If you have evidence that this president acted inappropriately, present it to the American people.”

“There’s an old saying that ‘justice delayed is justice denied.’ I think right now all of us are being denied,” he concluded. “Whatever you got, finish it the hell up — because this country is being torn apart.”