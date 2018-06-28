Maryland Authorities Confirm 5 Dead, 7 Injured in Newspaper Office Shooting

Five individuals are dead and at least seven persons are injured after a suspect opened fire in the Capital Gazette newspaper office in Annapolis, Maryland.

Police confirmed the fatalities:

#BREAKING: Law enforcement say there are at least 5 dead and 7 others injured in Capital gazette shooting in Annapolis, Maryland — Mike Cherry (@MikeCherryWMUR) June 28, 2018

A suspect was arrested on scene and WJLA reports that “a shotgun” was involved in the attack. CNN quotes a law enforcement source saying the suspect “has not been cooperative.”

Capital Gazette reported Phil Davis was at the newspaper headquarters when the shooting occurred. He tweeted:

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Anne Arundel county executive Steve Schuh spoke at a press briefing held by police and grieved over the fatalities, saying, “I don’t know what to say except our thoughts and prayers are with them and their families and we take comfort knowing they’re in God’s embrace.”

Authorities confirm several people are dead after a shooting at the Capital Gazette building in Annapolis, Maryland. The shooter is in custody and being interrogated, officials say https://t.co/ekcLc5f7JD pic.twitter.com/cvmflAM7Rs — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) June 28, 2018

Maryland has a ban on “assault weapons,” “high capacity” magazines, and bump stocks. They have extreme violence restraining orders and require new handgun purchasers to submit fingerprints to Maryland State Police for registration.

