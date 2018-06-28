Melania Trump Visits Tucson Facility to Speak with Border Agents

First Lady Melania Trump returned to the southern border to visit a Customs and Border Patrol facility on Thursday, in another surprise trip.

The first lady landed in Tucson, Arizona with plans to visit a Customs and Border Patrol facility and host a roundtable discussion with law enforcement agents.

Melania Trump’s communications director Stephanie Grisham spoke to reporters aboard the flight, saying that the first lady would continue to advocate for the proper care of children apprehended at the border.

“She cares about children deeply,” Grisham said. “She also believes in strong border laws and treating everybody equally.”

She also confirmed that Melania Trump continued to speak to her husband about the issue and looked forward to meeting and listening to members of law enforcement.

The first lady is also expected to tour a border facility where illegal immigrants are held temporarily. A small group of journalists was allowed to travel with the first lady on condition that they kept the trip secret until she landed.

She did not wear the same jacket that sparked attention online during her first visit.