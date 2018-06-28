Multiple people have been shot at The Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

4:49 PM — Authorities confirm five fatalities.

Officials say 5 confirmed dead and several others injured in shooting at capital gazette newspaper in Annapolis MD #BREAKING #wcvb — Katie Thompson (@KThompson_WCVB) June 28, 2018

#BREAKING: Law enforcement say there are at least 5 dead and 7 others injured in Capital gazette shooting in Annapolis, Maryland — Mike Cherry (@MikeCherryWMUR) June 28, 2018

4:47 PM — Local Maryland station WBAL reports at least six people were wounded in the attack.

NEW: Official: "Building secure for a tactical standpoint…right now we believe there are no other shooters in the building." https://t.co/qP14tZdgWZ pic.twitter.com/T9bqaP0eAs — ABC News (@ABC) June 28, 2018

4:39 PM — Press conference commences:

Several people have died and several others injured in Annapolis shooting, Anne Arundel County Executive announces. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) June 28, 2018

MD @GovLarryHogan: "our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. … It's a tragic situation. We don't have all the information yet. We have had several fatalities. Several people in the hospital." #Annapolis — Nick DiMarco (@NickDiMarco) June 28, 2018

UPDATE: Fox News reports the building manager for the space the Capital Gazette is located in says there is no security at the building and that anyone can walk in. — FOX 13 News Utah (@fox13) June 28, 2018

"We have just learned from CBS News law enforcement sources that the suspect is refusing to identify himself," @adrianasdiaz reporting. #CapitalGazette https://t.co/eWjaC4dGlq pic.twitter.com/tSlUgwMxG2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2018

4:33 PM — Anne Arundel Medical Center’s campus in Annapolis was placed on lockdown following the Capital Gazette shooting. “We are not allowing visitors to the hospital at this time. We ask all employees, visitors, patients, and volunteers to stay in our buildings,” a hospital spokesperson said.

4:30 PM — First info on suspect:

#BREAKING: CBS News reports shooter in The Capital Gazette newspaper is a white male, had no ID, and is in his 20s. https://t.co/TH3awSGrkE pic.twitter.com/59TxrpEDA6 — Tim Williams (@realtimwilliams) June 28, 2018

SCANNER AUDIO: Anne Arundel County radio traffic during Capital Gazette shooting – approx. 2:50pm: Officer 1: "All units, all units, limit your transmissions. Do we have any kind of intel on our shooter?” Officer 2: "White male with a ponytail.” Courtesy: @Broadcastify pic.twitter.com/lUrwtRvz43 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) June 28, 2018

4:29 PM — Following the Capital-Gazette shooting, NYPD is deploying officers to New York City-based newsrooms out of “an abundance of caution,” reports Fox News’ Shepard Smith.

“We’ve been informed by the New York City Police Department that NYPD is now moving personnel out of an abundance of caution to the headquarters of all the major news media outlets in our city,” the Fox News anchor reported. “I can’t begin to count how many there are. Every major network is located here. ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC. We have eight local television stations which do local news. A multitude of others. The New York police department now mobilizing personnel out of caution to the headquarters of all major news outlets in America’s largest city.”

4:13 PM — “We don’t expect… major casualties, several hundred casualties. We do have injuries, I can confirm that.”

Police say they are still securing the Capital Gazette building. Urging public to avoid area. Reunification center is at Annapolis Mall Lord & Taylor. pic.twitter.com/PVszFojAJD — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 28, 2018

Transcript of Anne Arundel Police Lt. Frashure's statements and comments to the press regarding the Annapolis/Capital Gazette shooting just now (raw transcript): pic.twitter.com/AWfnZm4pQI — Melanie Schmitz (@MelsLien) June 28, 2018

4:11 PM — Views of the police presence outside the paper from its parent newspaper, the Baltimore Sun:

Massive police response outside @capgaznews newsroom. A few reporters gathered outside here. Police keeping us back pic.twitter.com/0zAqpRoaLw — Tim Prudente (@Tim_Prudente) June 28, 2018

This was the scene earlier outside the Capital Gazette in Annapolis. First reports of a shooting were around 2:40 p.m. pic.twitter.com/dolULaqbb5 — The Baltimore Sun (@baltimoresun) June 28, 2018

4:09 PM — Reactions from Maryland pols:

Devastating. My heart is with Capital Gazette and the people of Annapolis right now. As information continues to come in, I remain as grateful as ever for our first responders. If you're in the area, please stay inside and stay safe. https://t.co/PyCAjfvd1R — Senator Ben Cardin (@SenatorCardin) June 28, 2018

My heart is with the families, friends, and loved ones of the victims as we learn more about this terrible situation. We must unite to end the violence. https://t.co/MINrFfTfUr — Chris Van Hollen (@ChrisVanHollen) June 28, 2018

Horrified to hear of the shooting at @capgaznews in Annapolis. If you are in the area of Bestgate road please take every precaution until we know more. These are some of the most dedicated journalists in Maryland. My thoughts and prayers are with each of them. — Mike Busch (@SpeakerBusch) June 28, 2018

4:07 PM — “A law enforcement source told CNN the shooting happened in the newsroom.”

4:06 PM —

"It appears that the bomb squad is also attempting to clear a package that was left in the building by someone that they have not identified as of yet right now," CBS News security analyst Paul Violis says of Annapolis shooting situation. https://t.co/eWjaC4dGlq pic.twitter.com/Be46g8YwIp — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 28, 2018

3:59 PM — A shotgun was involved in the incident, according to sources for WJLA.

3:52 PM — A Capital-Gazette employee shares what he witnessed:

A single shooter shot multiple people at my office, some of whom are dead. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad. — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload — Phil Davis (@PhilDavis_CG) June 28, 2018

3:45 PM — CBS News reports at least four people were killed in the shooting.

#BREAKING: CBS News says 4 people are reportedly dead in a mass shooting at The Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis. Suspect is now in custody. https://t.co/pizznM3NCv pic.twitter.com/I4fdOTKSqA — KDKA (@KDKA) June 28, 2018

3:31 PM — The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

#BREAKING Active shooter reported at the Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland. Police are on the scene. pic.twitter.com/lAyMxxoIf5 — Spectrum News 13 (@MyNews13) June 28, 2018

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

BREAKING: ATF Baltimore is responding to a shooting incident at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Md. pic.twitter.com/GQ1bMAejzQ — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 28, 2018

A spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported.

There's an active shooter situation at the Capital Gazette newspaper building in Maryland. Police have not said anything about possible injuries or a possible suspect yet. pic.twitter.com/XaBhOTJvPM — Meg Wagner (@megwagner) June 28, 2018

He says the situation is “active and ongoing.” Limansky says he has no details about potential victims and he could not confirm the exact location of the building.

County Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News that “one suspect has been apprehended at this time.”

As a precautionary measure, law enforcement officials are searching the Baltimore Sun newsroom for any suspicious activity.

BPD at @baltimoresun for precautionary sweep in light of Capital-Gazette incident pic.twitter.com/ZduDQAcoDS — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) June 28, 2018

