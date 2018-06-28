Live Updates: At Least 4 Dead in Shooting Outside Maryland’s Capital-Gazette Newspaper

In this frame from video, people leave the Capital Gazette newspaper after multiple people have been shot on Thursday, June 28, 2018, in Annapolis, Md. (WJLA via AP)
WJLA via AP

Multiple people have been shot at The Capital-Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland.

LIVE UPDATES – ALL TIMES EST…

4:49 PM — Authorities confirm five fatalities.

4:47 PM — Local Maryland station WBAL reports at least six people were wounded in the attack.

4:46 PM —

4:39 PM — Press conference commences:

4:38 PM —

4:37 PM — 

4:33 PM — Anne Arundel Medical Center’s campus in Annapolis was placed on lockdown following the Capital Gazette shooting. “We are not allowing visitors to the hospital at this time. We ask all employees, visitors, patients, and volunteers to stay in our buildings,” a hospital spokesperson said.

4:30 PM — First info on suspect:

4:29 PM — Following the Capital-Gazette shooting, NYPD is deploying officers to New York City-based newsrooms out of “an abundance of caution,” reports Fox News’ Shepard Smith.

“We’ve been informed by the New York City Police Department that NYPD is now moving personnel out of an abundance of caution to the headquarters of all the major news media outlets in our city,” the Fox News anchor reported. “I can’t begin to count how many there are. Every major network is located here. ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, CNN, MSNBC. We have eight local television stations which do local news. A multitude of others. The New York police department now mobilizing personnel out of caution to the headquarters of all major news outlets in America’s largest city.”

4:13 PM — “We don’t expect… major casualties, several hundred casualties. We do have injuries, I can confirm that.”

4:11 PM — Views of the police presence outside the paper from its parent newspaper, the Baltimore Sun:

4:09 PM — Reactions from Maryland pols:

4:07 PM — “A law enforcement source told CNN the shooting happened in the newsroom.”

4:06 PM —

3:59 PM — A shotgun was involved in the incident, according to sources for WJLA.

3:52 PM — A Capital-Gazette employee shares what he witnessed:

3:45 PM — CBS News reports at least four people were killed in the shooting.

3:31 PM — The Baltimore Sun, which owns the Annapolis newspaper, says a reporter told them of the shooting Thursday afternoon.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives says it is responding to reports of the shooting.

A spokesman for the Anne Arundel County Police Department says officers are searching the building in Annapolis where the shooting was reported.

He says the situation is “active and ongoing.” Limansky says he has no details about potential victims and he could not confirm the exact location of the building.

County Sheriff Ron Bateman told Fox News that “one suspect has been apprehended at this time.”

As a precautionary measure, law enforcement officials are searching the Baltimore Sun newsroom for any suspicious activity.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

.