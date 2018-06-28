Police: Man Threw Chicken Feces at Red Hen Restaurant During Protest

Reginald Scott See was arrested and charged with both littering and disorderly conduct for allegedly throwing chicken excrement at the Red Hen restaurant.

The 51-year-old Martinsburg, West Virginia, resident showed up to demonstrate his dissatisfaction with the restaurant that ejected Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders on June 22. Server Foley-Schultz posted on Facebook at the time, gloating that he had “just served Sarah huckabee sanders for a total of 2 minutes before my owner kicked her out along with 7 of her other family members,” a claim he later amended.

See joined numerous other demonstrators outside the establishment. See allegedly slung gobs of chicken feces and straw, but the protest was otherwise classified as “semi-peaceful” by local authorities despite some “shouting.”

Protesters were not the only ones with harsh words for The Red Hen. President Donald Trump roundly criticized the restaurant in a tweet, writing, “The Red Hen Restaurant should focus more on cleaning its filthy canopies, doors and windows (badly needs a paint job) rather than refusing to serve a fine person like Sarah Huckabee Sanders. I always had a rule, if a restaurant is dirty on the outside, it is dirty on the inside!”

Stephanie Wilkinson, the owner who asked Sanders to leave, later resigned from the Main Street Lexington business group “for the continued success of Main Street Lexington,” according to group president Elizabeth Branner.