Poll: Vast Majority of Democrats Do Not Want ICE Abolished

The vast majority of Democrat voters say they do not want to abolish the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency, which is tasked with deporting the 12 to 30 million illegal aliens currently living across the United States.

In recent weeks, Democrats in the House and Senate, along with progressive liberals like Cynthia Nixon in New York and most recently insurgent Democrat candidate for Congress, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, have been demanding ICE be abolished and all immigration enforcement be ended.

However, the latest Harvard/Harris Poll reveals that the overwhelming majority of Democrat voters say they do not want ICE abolished.

Nearly 60 percent of Democrats said they do not want ICE to be disbanded. Abolishing the deportation agency, as Breitbart News reported, would have allowed more than 1.6 million illegal aliens to have gone free throughout the U.S. in the last five years.

"If Democrats had their way and ICE been abolished five years ago, there would have been at least 1.64 million illegal aliens — many of which are convicted criminals — released into U.S. neighborhoods and communities rather than being deported." https://t.co/ob3KciHcnW — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 28, 2018

Additionally, swing voters are vastly opposed to abolishing ICE as well. Nearly 75 percent of swing voters said they supported ICE and did not want the agency to disband. About 78 percent of Republicans said the same, as well as nearly 70 percent of all Americans.

As Breitbart News reported, Democrats lost ground game in the 2018 midterm elections in battleground districts after weeks of opposing all immigration enforcement and promoting an agenda that ends all border enforcement.

Americans overwhelmingly support ending illegal immigration and reducing legal immigration levels, at which more than 1.5 million immigrants are admitted to the U.S. every year. The majority of swing voters say they oppose importing more foreign workers to compete against Americans for jobs. Meanwhile, nearly two out of three Americans say they support reducing legal immigration, and more Americans support zero immigration to the U.S. than current legal immigration levels. More than four in nine in black Americans in swing districts across the country say immigration has made life “worse” in America.