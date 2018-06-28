Report: NYPD Investigating Why Officers Did Not Help Slain Bronx Teen

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has opened an investigation into the two officers who allegedly did not help a Bronx teenager bleeding to death on a sidewalk last week following a brutal gang attack, according to a report.

The New York Post reports that the NYPD’s Internal Affairs Bureau and Bronx investigators are trying to find out why the officers did not provide aid to the boy.

Gang members dragged the teen, Lesandro Guzman-Feliz, 15, out of a Bronx bodega on East 183rd Street on June 20 and allegedly butchered him to death with a machete, mistaking the innocent teen for someone else.

The teen suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and collapsed to the ground not too far from St. Barnabas Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Cell phone video of the incident reportedly showed Guzman-Feliz’s blood-covered body on the ground while neighbors tried to stop the bleeding. Two police officers in the video appeared to be witnessing the incident but not doing anything about it.

“Yo, what are y’all doin’ about this?” one person can be heard shouting. “In front of St. Barnabas Hospital, man.”

The neighbors, meanwhile, tried to comfort the boy in his final moments.

“Just stay with us,” one Good Samaritan pleaded.

Eight suspects were arrested in connection with Guzman-Feliz’s murder. Six of the suspects were arrested in Paterson, New Jersey, and were ordered by a judge to be extradited to New York for trial. The other two suspects were arrested in the Bronx.

Police say it was “mistaken identity over a sex tape” that led to the teen’s involvement in the deadly dispute with the gang.

A gang leader later told one of Guzman-Feliz’s relatives that he was “sorry” about killing the wrong person.

Thousands of mourners piled into Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in the Bronx Wednesday to pay their final respects to Guzman-Feliz. At the conclusion of the funeral, several hundred mourners outside the church chanted, “Justice for Junior!” — a catchphrase that has been used in the social media campaign #JusticeForJunior, where users tweeted their outrage over the teen’s brutal murder.

A GoFundMe campaign bearing the same catchphrase raised more than $306,000 as of Thursday evening to offset the costs of Guzman-Feliz’s final expenses.