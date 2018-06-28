Trump Ties Democrats to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Attacks on ICE

Trump told the cheering crowd:

In recent days, we’ve heard of shameless attacks on these courageous law enforcement officers [ICE]. Extremist Democrat politicians have called for the complete elimination of ICE. “We don’t want ICE anymore!” You know what would happen to parts of our country? It would be overrun with the worst criminal elements you have ever seen. Left-wing activists are trying to block ICE officers from doing their jobs, and publicly posting their home addresses, putting these incredible people and their families in harm’s way.

(Boos)

These radical Democrat protesters, they really want anarchy. But the only response they will find from our government is very strong law and order.

(Cheers)

We will not tolerate attacks on our law enforcement. We will protect our law enforcement like they protect us!

(Cheers)

We will always stand proudly with our brave heroes of ICE, the Border Patrol, the sheriffs, the police, yes, the firemen — the firemen sometimes are under attack, if you can believe it. The firemen. These are great people. And we have their backs.

(Cheers)