Trump: Peter Strzok ‘Given Poor Marks’ for Testimony

On Thursday, President Trump lambasted FBI Agent Peter Strzok and the “witch hunt” Mueller investigation as a whole in a typically fiery series of tweets.

“Lover FBI Agent Peter Strzok was given poor marks on yesterday’s closed door testimony and, according to most reports, refused to answer many questions,” Trump said at 4:00 a.m. on June 28. “There was no Collusion and the Witch Hunt, headed by 13 Angry Democrats and others who are totally conflicted, is Rigged!”

Peter Strzok worked as the leader of the Rigged Witch Hunt for a long period of time – he got it started and was only fired because the gig was up. But remember, he took his orders from Comey and McCabe and they took their orders from you know who. Mueller/Comey best friends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2018

FBI agent Peter Strzok was asked to testify before the House Judiciary and Oversight and Government Reform committees regarding messages between himself and FBI lawyer Lisa Page, with whom he was having an affair.

Conservative members of congress seemed intrigued by information given in the testimony, suggesting that they uncovered new information. “I’m not teasing you. I promise you — there is additional information that comes out,” North Carolina Representative Mark Meadows said. “If [Democrats] want to ask questions that they already know the answers to, that’s up to them.”

Trump called Strzok “the leader of the Rigged Witch Hunt,” and was fired because “the gig was up.”