Trump to ‘Extremist’ Democrats: ‘We Will Not Tolerate Attacks’ on ‘Courageous’ ICE Agents, Border Patrol

President Trump called out “extremist Democrat politicians” during a rally in Fargo, North Dakota on Wednesday, blasting the recent attacks by open borders activists on Border Patrol and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.
In his speech to supporters, Trump called the recent doxing of ICE agents — where a database has been created to attack ICE agents at their home addresses — a “shameless attack” that has been perpetuated by Democrats’ recent call for ICE to be abolished.
Trump said:
In recent days, we’ve heard of shameless attacks on these courageous law enforcement officers. Extremist Democrat politicians have called for the complete elimination of ICE. ‘We don’t want ICE anymore.’ You know what would happen to parts of our country, it would be overrun with the worst criminal elements you have ever seen. [Emphasis added]
Left-wing activists are trying to block ICE officers from doing their jobs and publicly posting their home addresses, putting these incredible people and their families in harm’s way. [Emphasis added]
These radical Democrat protesters, they really want anarchy, but the only response they will find from our government is very strong law and order. We will not tolerate attacks on our law enforcement. We will protect our law enforcement like they protect us. We will always stand proudly with our brave heroes of ICE, the Border Patrol, the sheriffs, the police. Yes, the firemen. The firemen are sometimes under attack if you can believe it. The firemen, these are great people. And we have their backs. [Emphasis added]
As Breitbart News’ Tom Ciccotta recently reported, New York University adjunct Sam Lavigne released the private personal information of about 1,600 ICE employees for 1,595 ICE employees last week.
If Democrats had their way and ICE been abolished five years ago, back in 2013, there would have been at least 1.64 million illegal aliens — many of which are convicted criminals — released into U.S. neighborhoods and communities rather than being deported, Breitbart News reported.
