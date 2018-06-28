WATCH: Man Punched Unconscious, Then Robbed on Bronx Street

New York Police Department (NYPD) officials released a video Wednesday of a man being robbed and assaulted while he lay unconscious in the middle of a Bronx intersection on Monday.

The video shows one of the suspects sucker-punching the victim in the head while an accomplice watched. The attacker’s blow caused the victim to fall onto the concrete in the middle of the intersection. Moments after the two suspects walked away, a group of thugs pick-pocketed the victim and removed his cell phone and ID card.

The suspect who allegedly punched the victim in the head then returned to take a cell phone picture of the unconscious man, according to the video.

The two suspects who knocked the 37-year-old victim to the ground first approached him Monday morning at the intersection between Aqueduct Avenue and Buchanan Place, Fox 5 New York reports.

The victim suffered a fractured skull, and emergency medical technicians rushed him to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, police said.

The NYPD described the suspects as two male Hispanics in their twenties. Police described the victim’s attacker as having a medium build, black beard, black hair, and tattoos on both arms. Officials say he was last seen wearing a yellow baseball cap displaying a triangular logo, denim shorts, a white T-shirt, and black sneakers with yellow trim.

Police said the attacker’s accomplice is described as having a slim build, fair complexion, black beard, black hair, and a single tattoo on his right arm. Officials said he was last seen with a light blue Yankees cap, a light blue and yellow T-shirt, camouflage cargo pants, a black belt, and black boots.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information about the suspects in this video to call the department’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).