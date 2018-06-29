Annapolis Shooter Used Legally Purchased Shotgun

Law enforcement sources indicate Capital Gazette shooting suspect Jarrod Ramos used a pump shotgun that was legally purchased.
Breitbart News reported that Ramos allegedly opened fire on Capital Gazette employees around 3 p.m. Thursday, killing 5. He was apprehended by police without incident, but refused to corporate once in their custody.
A shotgun was recovered at the scene.
ABC7 reports that Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare said Ramos purchased the shotgun “about a year ago.”
This means Ramos is but the latest in a long list of public attackers to acquire his firearm via a background check. In fact, it is harder to name a mass attacker who did not acquire guns via a background check than to name one who did.
Here is a list of recent attackers who acquired their guns via a background check:
- Parkland school attacker (February 14, 2018)
- Texas church attacker (November 5, 2017)
- Las Vegas attacker (October 1, 2017)
- the Alexandria attacker (June 14, 2017))
- Orlando attacker (June 12, 2016)
- the UCLA gunman (June 1, 2016))
- the San Bernardino attackers (December 2, 2015)
- the Colorado Springs attacker (October 31, 2015)
- the Umpqua Community College attacker (October 1, 2015)
- Alison Parker’s attacker (August 26, 2015)
- the Lafayette movie theater attacker (July 23, 2015)
- the Chattanooga attacker (July 16, 2015)
- the alleged Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal attacker (Jun 17, 2015)
- the Muhammad Carton Contest attackers (May 3, 2014)
- the Las Vegas cop killers (June 9, 2015)
- the Santa Barbara attacker (May 23, 2014)
- the Fort Hood attacker (April 2, 2014)
- the Arapahoe High School attacker (December 13, 2013)
- the D.C. Navy Yard attacker (September 16, 2013)
- the Aurora movie theater attacker (July 20, 2012)
- Gabby Giffords’ attacker (January 8, 2011)
- the Fort Hood attacker (November 5, 2009)
- the Virginia Tech attacker (April 16, 2007), and many others.
Yet Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) claims background checks are the “north star” in the Democrats’ pursuit of gun control.
