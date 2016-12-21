Justin Bieber Indicted for Alleged Theft, Assault in Argentina

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Justin Bieber has reportedly been indicted in Argentina for a 2013 incident in which the pop singer allegedly ordered a bodyguard to beat a photographer and then steal his money.

According to TMZ, a judge in the country handed down the indictment Wednesday over the incident, which was alleged to have occurred while Bieber was in Buenos Aires for a concert tour in 2013.

Bieber was reportedly ordered to return to Argentina in 2014 but failed to do so and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

In May, the pop star posted a message to his Argentinian fans on Twitter explaining that he could not perform in the country.

“Argentinian beliebers I would like nothing more than to bring the #purposetour there but until the legal conditions change there I can’t,” he wrote. “If things were to change I would love to come but at this time I cannot. For everyone else in South America I look forward to seeing you.”

TMZ reports that Bieber’s legal team will appeal the indictment with the hope of getting the case thrown out.

The singer’s Latin American leg of his Purpose World Tour begins in February.

