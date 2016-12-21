Megyn Kelly-Produced Comedy Series ‘Embeds’ Sets Premiere Date

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Complex Networks and Verizon’s go90 have set the premiere date and announced the full cast for their political comedy series Embeds from executive producer Megyn Kelly.

The scripted, six-episode half-hour series premieres January 18, 2017 on the go90.com website and on the Verizon platform’s mobile app.

Embeds is described as a dive into the “surprisingly salacious world” of millennial journalists covering presidential politics on the campaign trail. Max Ehrich, Kelsey Asbille, Taylor Zakhar, Andre Jamal Kinney and Chloe Brooks star as a “tight group of forward-thinking Millennials” who experience “raucous adventures, cringe-worthy slip-ups, and intense bonds shared by fast friends who are in way over their heads — together.”

The series was co-created by former CNN correspondent Peter Hamby and Scott Conroy, author of the Sarah Palin biography Sarah from Alaska. The series is based on the pair’s experiences working and traveling with the 2008 presidential campaigns of Mitt Romney and Sarah Palin.

“While Embeds takes a tongue-in-cheek view of the trail, it’s serious business ensuring that American citizens are informed and engaged in the political process,” Conroy said in a statement. “The show turns a much-need spotlight on the crucial role that young, embedded reporters play on the campaign trail.”

Embeds is executive produced by Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly and by veteran producer Michael De Luca (50 Shades of Grey, The Social Network) under his De Luca Productions banner.

Some big-name politicians and political pundits are expected make cameos on the show.

