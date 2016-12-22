Helen Mirren: ‘2016 Has Been a Big Pile of Sh*t’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

British actress Helen Mirren says 2016 has been a steaming mess of a year.

In a recent appearance on the U.K. late-night talk show The Graham Norton Show, Mirren was asked by the host to look into the camera and deliver an “inspirational Christmas message.”

Mirren happily obliged: “Hello. At this time of celebration and togetherness, we have the chance to reflect on the year gone by. And I think we can all agree that 2016 has been a big pile of sh*t,” she said.

“So my advice to you is drink responsibly, and be merry. Have a very Happy Christmas,” Mirren continued. “But above all, go see Collateral Beauty, out on Boxing Day.”

Mirren, currently starring in the aforementioned star-studded drama Collateral Beauty, was likely disappointed by the outcome of this year’s U.S. presidential election. The Oscar-winner spent much of 2016 trashing Trump and championing Hillary Clinton.

In February, Mirren said a Trump presidency would be the “end of America as a great country.”

“This whole idea of ‘making America great,’ it seems to me that it would actually sort of be the end of America as a great country,” The Queen star told an England’s Channel 4 News.

In October, Mirren said of voting for Clinton that “It’s time for the best role model in the White House.”

Collateral Beauty opened earlier this month and stars Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, Michael Peña, and Naomie Harris.

