Actor Alec Baldwin blasted President-elect Donald Trump late Thursday night in a series of tweets, calling him the “most reviled” candidate ever to run for the nation’s highest office.

Baldwin, who has spent months impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live, also indicated that he would be counting down until the end of Trump’s presidency from its very first day, Inauguration Day, on January 20.

1-We are not far from the day when the most reviled candidate in our history will become President. Unwanted by a significant majority of — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

2- of voters. A man who has projected little other than an empty braggadocio and synthetic rhetoric about both his qualifications and plans — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

3- but Inauguration Day means the beginning of the countdown to when he will be gone. And he will be gone.

January 20. The countdown begins. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) December 23, 2016

Baldwin first debuted his Trump impression during the 42nd season premiere of SNL and has continued to skewer the President-elect following his victory over Hillary Clinton in November’s election.

The actor told the New York Times earlier this week that he receives a mere $1,400 per appearance on the show.

Baldwin’s tweets Thursday are among his most harsh criticism of the President-elect.

Last July, the Concussion actor had actually praised the prospect of Trump becoming the Republican nominee.

“If Trump was the nominee, let alone actually won the election, but even if Trump was the GOP nominee, it’s exactly what we deserve right now with the system we have,” he said during an interview on Sirius-XM’s “The Howard Stern Show.”

“There’s a part of me that would love to see Trump win,” Baldwin added. “I would love to see Trump be the Republican nominee because I’m a huge huge campaign finance reform person. Money has destroyed the American political system. These guys are all like NASCAR drivers with the stickers on of who owns them.”

