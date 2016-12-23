SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Comedy legend Jackie Mason has never been one to shy away from expressing his political opinions.

In this exclusive clip for Breitbart News, Mason takes aim at all the “obnoxious, low-life” Hollywood celebrities who are so blinded by their hatred of Donald Trump — and so spoiled and used to getting their way — that they’ll do anything to stop him, including attempting to overturn the results of the election.

Mason also leaves these anti-Trump celebrities a heartwarming holiday message: “Despite your ridiculous behavior, I want to say to you from the bottom of my heart that I wish you a Merry Christmas, a Happy Hannukah, a Happy New Year, and may God bless you that you should turn into a normal person.”

Watch the full clip above.

