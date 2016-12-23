Skip to content

Katy Perry Picks Up Black Lives Matter Gifts for Holidays

Getty Images/Instagram

by Jerome Hudson23 Dec 20160

Pop superstar Katy Perry took to her Instagram account Friday to show off some Black Lives Matter-inspired gifts she purchased as part of her holiday shopping.

“When your holiday shopping is woke af,” Perry captioned the photo, linking to www.merchforthemovement.org, which sells a variety of BLM-inspired sweatshirts, t-shirts and hats.

When your holiday shopping is woke af ❗️@blklivesmatter www.merchforthemovement.org

A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

The “Firework” singer has long supported the controversial social justice group.

In December 2014, Perry tweeted support for Black Lives Matter activists protesting the police-involved death of Eric Garner.

In July, the singer tweeted a video of the death of Alton Sterling at the hands of Baton Rouge police.

Perry, famous for her chart-topping pop songs like “Roar” and “Dark Horse,” spent much of 2016 campaigning for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Clinton relied heavily on the pop star to court young voters throughout the presidential campaign. Perry performed in Philadelphia just days before Election Day, and again just hours before Clinton’s loss had become obvious.

Last month, Clinton surprised Perry by presenting her with a humanitarian award at the UNICEF Snowflake Ball.

“On a personal level, I cannot tell you how delighted I am to be here to help celebrate a global megastar, a social-media queen with the most Twitter followers in the world—although she’s getting some competition—and someone whose powerful voice and creative lyrics remind us when you get knocked down to get back up,” Clinton said at the plush New York gala.

“I have seen Katy’s commitment to the causes she believes in firsthand,” Clinton added.

 

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter: @JeromeEHudson


