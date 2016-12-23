Report: Carrie Fisher Suffers ‘Massive’ Heart Attack on Airplane (Update)

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Update 2: Fisher’s condition remains unclear as Todd Fisher told Variety that his sister remains in the Intensive Care Unit at UCLA Medical Center.

“She’s in the ICU and everybody’s praying for her,” he told the outlet Friday evening.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Earlier updates:

Update: Fisher’s brother Todd Fisher told the Associated Press that the actress is currently in stable condition.

Original story below:

Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher reportedly suffered a “massive” heart attack while on a flight from London to Los Angeles Friday.

According to TMZ, the 60-year-old actress went into cardiac arrest roughly 15 minutes before her flight’s scheduled arrival at LAX. An EMT reportedly administered CPR on the plane, and Fisher was taken to an area hospital immediately after it landed.

The actress was listed in critical condition Friday evening, according to the Los Angeles Times.

A source told the paper that Fisher was “in a lot of distress” during the flight.

Fisher shot to superstardom when she starred as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy in the late 1970s and early 80s. She reprised her most famous role in last year’s Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Fisher was reportedly on a book tour to promote her autobiography, The Princess Diarist, when she suffered the heart attack.

This is a developing story.

Follow Daniel Nussbaum on Twitter: @dznussbaum