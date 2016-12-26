Jackie Evancho Album Sales Skyrocket After Announcing Inauguration Performance

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Teenage opera prodigy Jackie Evancho has seen sales of her recorded music shoot up since it was confirmed the singer will perform the National Anthem at Donald Trump’s inauguration in Washington, DC on January 20.

Evancho’s 2011 “Dream With Me” album and her 2010 “O Holy Night” offering are both sitting at No. 2 on the Billboard charts.

The former America’s Got Talent star’s weekly album sales have quadrupled, according to TMZ.

Evancho said she’s “excited” to sing at the prestigious event.

“I have recently been asked by the President-elect to perform the National Anthem for the swearing-in ceremony at the inauguration,” Evancho said earlier this month during an interview on Today. “I’m so excited. It’s going to be awesome.”

While interest around the young star’s music has mushroomed in recent weeks, she says reaction to news of her forthcoming performance hasn’t all been positive.

“My family is kind of a big target. I have a transgender sister and so a lot of hate goes towards us,” Evancho told People. “But I also get a lot of love. So, we pay most attention to that. Sometimes we get really annoyed with the hate, everyone does, we have to admit it but we just ignore it.”

At 16, the singer’s catalogue already include six studio albums. Her O Holy Night EP made her the youngest solo artist ever to go platinum in the U.S. Billboard also ranked Evancho the No. 1 Classical Albums Artist of 2011.

In 2010, when she came in second place on America Got Talent, Evancho took a photo with now-President-elect Trump at his Mar-a-Lago club.

The Radio City Rockettes and the Mormon Tabernacle Choir are also set to perform at Trump’s inauguration.

